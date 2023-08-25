Catoosa Police, The Demand Project Join Forces For Online Safety Education

The Demand Project says something as simple as communicating with your children about what they're doing online could keep them from meeting a stranger in person.

-

The Catoosa Police Department is teaming up with The Demand Project to educate parents on the importance of online safety against child predators.

The Demand Project hosted its Aware Workshop at Catoosa Public Schools Thursday night.

The Demand Project says something as simple as communicating with your children about what they're doing online could keep them from meeting a stranger in person.

From virtual classrooms to online games, children are more connected than ever before.

Jason Weis is the Co-Founder of The Demand Project and says the increased online presence comes with its own set of risks, including the potential for child predators looking to exploit vulnerabilities.

"People say that law enforcement is on the front lines or there's other people on the front lines of this fight, but really our kids are," Weis said.

Weis is also a detective with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. He says more than 34 million tips were given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last year alone.

He says that's only an estimated 25 percent of the real number of these cases, which is why he holds these workshops.

Catoosa's Police Chief says it's happening everywhere. He says just recently, a man drove from Kansas to meet and abuse an underage girl.

"There is an urgency because of the new school year the kids are getting more savvy with their devices. I think the start of the school year is enough to prompt something like this type of activity."

The Aware Workshop teaches parents about identifying unsafe situations, understanding the risks, and seeking help when needed. Weis says by staying engaged in your child's online activities, you can help create a safer digital environment," Weis said.

"This is an epidemic of biblical proportions, and so it's important that people get involved and understand what's going on on the internet and social media," Weis said.

The Demand Project will host its Beyond Awareness Summit at the Tulsa Tech Lemly Memorial Campus in October.

You can attend by registering HERE.