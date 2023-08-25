The National Fiddler Hall of Fame is getting ready to induct three new members and is hoping for a big crowd to join in on the celebration next month at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

National Fiddler Hall of Fame To Add 3 New Members; Garth Brooks Plans To Attend

President and founder Bob Fjeldsted and board member Larry Barto are joined Six in the Morning with more on the inductees and what could be a star-studded event. All three have played with and are friends of one of the most famous artists of all time, Oklahoma's Own Garth Brooks.

Garth has been promoting the Fiddler Hall of Fame on his Facebook live videos each week.

"It's gonna be a great night, I get to come home... It's gonna be fun, it's gonna be a good night," said Brooks.

The event is happening at Mabee Center Arena on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are available now at mabeecenter.com.







