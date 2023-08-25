Pathway To Pros: FC Tulsa Announces 'Elite Training Program' For Teens

The club said the program will give participants the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in front of college and professional scouts, as well as to earn an Academy contract with FC Tulsa.

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa announced the launch of its Elite Training Program (ETP) on Friday. The team said it will provide boys ages 16-19 a pathway to professional soccer with a three-month training program, led by members of the FC Tulsa coaching staff at Titan Sports Complex.

The club said the program will give participants the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in front of college and professional scouts, as well as to earn an Academy contract with FC Tulsa.

"I believe that Tulsa can produce professional caliber players that are only missing the opportunity,” said FC Tulsa head coach Blair Gavin. “If youth clubs and the pro club can work together to give the best conditions and exposure to our players, Tulsa could really become a special place in terms of player development.”

The ETP will begin with a two-part combine that will take place on September 11 and September 18. Registration for the combine is free and will function as a tryout in which participants will be scouted and evaluated. From the combine, select participants will then be invited to partake in the full three-month program.

Those invited will be split into two groups based on age, and both will train once a week through December 18 where they will receive personal instruction from FC Tulsa coaches, attend classroom and film sessions, receive continued exposure from scouts, and more.

Upon the conclusion of the ETP, one group will be selected to participate in the USL Academy Cup on March 14-17, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The ETP program is supplementary to each participant’s regular club schedule.

For more information regarding FC Tulsa’s Elite Training Program, click here.