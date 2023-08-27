Officers say around 10 p.m. during the fourth quarter, someone flashed a pistol and lunged at a crowd of students, causing a stampede as people tried to get away.

By: News On 6

Police: Person With Gun Causes Frenzy At Booker T. Washington Football Game

Tulsa Police say someone flashed a gun at Booker T. Washington's football game on Friday.

Officers say around 10 p.m. during the fourth quarter, someone flashed a pistol and lunged at a crowd of students, causing a stampede as people tried to get away.

They say the suspect then ran from the area as TPS officers chased him.

Officers say they recovered the gun but the suspect got away.

Police describe him as a Hispanic boy, about 16 years old, who was wearing an oversized t-shirt and baggy khakis.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.