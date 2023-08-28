Tulsa Public Schools Announces Policy Changes For Athletic Events

Tulsa Public Schools announced changes to its policies for athletic events in response to the recent events.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Public Schools announced changes to its policies for athletic events in response to the recent events.

Safety is a concern after someone flashed a gun during the Booker T. Washington game Friday night, sending crowds of people into a panic.

TPs says all bags brought to games will now have to be clear so officials can easily search them.

The district says it will also use weapons detection systems and wands to check people before they get into a game.