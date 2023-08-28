Oklahoma Crews Help With Wildfire Response In Louisiana

Some Tulsa firefighters are now helping out in Louisiana, where dozens of wildfires are burning out of control. The Oklahoma National Guard also sent a helicopter and five aircrew members.

By: News On 6

-

Some Tulsa firefighters are now helping out in Louisiana, where dozens of wildfires are burning out of control.

Firefighters part of the Oklahoma Task Force left Tulsa on Saturday with their trucks and all of the equipment needed to help battle the fires.

Program manager, Terry Sivadon, said they're used to traveling to Louisiana, but this is the first time being called there for wildfires.

"We've helped Louisiana out a lot but usually it's for the hurricanes, you know, so this will be the first time we've went down there to help them with wildfires," Sivadon explained. "It's what we're trained for. It's what we do, and we're glad to be of some assistance to them."

Members of the Tulsa Fire Department will be there fighting the fires for a week.

The Oklahoma National Guard also sent a helicopter and five aircrew members to Louisiana Saturday to help put out the flames. The crew will work on an eight day deployment.

Triple-digit temperatures are making it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames.

Several towns have been ordered to evacuate as first responders struggle to gain control.