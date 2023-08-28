Watch: Child Development Expert Discusses School Routine Changes

A child development expert joined us Monday morning to talk about some ways adults can help as kids adjust to a new school year.

By: News On 6

Depending on your school district, some kids in Oklahoma have been back in school for a couple weeks or more.

This time of year is when some parents or guardians could start noticing changes in kids due to new routines.

Child Development Expert and founder of Building All Children, Kendra Morgan, joined us Monday morning to talk about some ways adults can help make that transition easier for kids.