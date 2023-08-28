Watch: Child Development Expert Discusses School Routine Changes

Monday, August 28th 2023, 10:25 am
Depending on your school district, some kids in Oklahoma have been back in school for a couple weeks or more.
This time of year is when some parents or guardians could start noticing changes in kids due to new routines.
Child Development Expert and founder of Building All Children, Kendra Morgan, joined us Monday morning to talk about some ways adults can help make that transition easier for kids.
August 28th, 2023
August 28th, 2023
August 28th, 2023
August 28th, 2023
August 28th, 2023
August 28th, 2023