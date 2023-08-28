Tulsa Botanical Garden To Host Homemade Cocktail Making Class

Horticulturist and bartender, Jeffrey Fox, demonstrated how to feature the tastes and smells of your garden in homemade cocktails.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden offers a unique way for adults to experience the garden...through taste!

The popular event Infused: Botanical Cocktails will return to the Tulsa Botanic Garden on September 8th.

What is included in the "Infused" workshop at the Tulsa Botanic Garden?

"It is a workshop where folks can come and enjoy a botanical cocktail tasting, but it is also very educational," said horticulturist and bartender Jeffrey Fox. "I demonstrate how to make the drinks and talk about the different ingredients that go into it."

His creations are built around ingredients plucked right from the Tulsa Botanic Garden. "You will have a chance to do both a spirit tasting where you have just the spirit that has been infused with some fruit, a flower, or an herb, and then you get to try it in a full-size cocktail," Fox added. "You will not get quite this sort of plant-centered experience anywhere else."

Not only will attendees be able to taste the garden in each cocktail or mocktail, but the smell will be just as pleasant.

"I thought that this was a great platform to teach people how to admire the beauty of their plants and fulfill their potential in a way that they might not have before," said Fox.

At the end of the night, no one will leave empty-handed. "Everything that you try at the cocktail workshop you will get a recipe card for," Fox continued saying, "So, anything that you enjoy or are more intrigued about, you can always go home, and you have the recipe card with you to learn and grow from."

How much are tickets for the workshop?

Tickets for Infused: Botanical Cocktails are $70 for Garden Members and $80 for non-members. Those can also be purchased for a table of 8 at the member price of $510 and non-member price of $590. Registration closes on September 1st. You can also buy tickets HERE.

When is the workshop?

The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8th.