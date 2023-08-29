McNellie's Group Restaurants Hosting Maui Fires Benefit Night

A percentage of all sales Monday night at McNellie's Group restaurants will go to a fund in Maui helping hospitality workers.

As the Hawaii Wildfires have impacted so many people, businesses in Tulsa are finding ways to help.

"I think these funds go to people who really have kind of lost everything and lost their livelihood, and so hopefully, it helps some people get through," said CEO Elliot Nelson.

Nelson got the idea to help after a former employee who lives in Honolulu called and said there are so many people in Maui who have lost everything.

For Nelson, helping out was a no-brainer.

"She reached out and said hey, I have a ton of friends who are affected by this; people are out of work, they don't have any income, and here's some ways you can help, would you guys be willing to help," he said.

McNellie's Group owns several Tulsa restaurants like Wild Fork, Yokozuna, Elgin Park, and The Tavern.

20 percent of the sales will be given to the Kokoa Restaurant and Hospitality fund- a fund giving all proceeds to hospitality workers in need.

"There's going to be a lot of service industry workers, not just people who count on tips, but kitchen workers, people who count on those hours, whose restaurants might not be there anymore, or might not be open, or might not be able to get the hours they were counting on to pay their mortgage or their rent, and put food on the table," he said.

He says it's just the right thing to do to help others and knows people would do the same for Tulsa.

"Tulsa, at times, we've needed help too; we've had floods and tornados and all of these other things where we've counted on other people across the country to help us, so any time we have the chance to help anybody in need we try to do it."

To learn more or donate to the Kokoa Restaurant and Hospitality Fund, CLICK HERE.