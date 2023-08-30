Oklahoma Schools Look Into New Security Measures For Athletics Events After Deadly Shooting

A deadly shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game, and a gun-related incident at another are prompting several districts across the state to implement new security measures at their games.

Several Oklahoma school districts are implementing new security policies after a deadly shooting at the Choctaw-Mid Del football game and another gun-related situation at a Booker T. Washington game.

Del City will play Booker T. Washington this week. That game has been rescheduled to this Thursday, August 1st at 6 p.m.

When Paul Croft with Owasso Public Schools found out about the incidents at Booker T. Washington and Choctaw, he was crushed.

"After being an educator for over 25 years, it just breaks my heart,” he said.

Same goes for McAlester High’s athletic director James Singleton.

"I was devastated it was gut-wrenching,” he said.

Now, they’re working harder than ever to prevent a similar tragedy within their gates, by requiring clear bag policies at all sporting events.

“We feel like these were some measures that we feel like are going to put in place to, at the end of the day, not only do our part to protect our fans but more importantly, give our student-athletes the opportunity to go compete," Singleton said.

“We’re always trying to be proactive in what we’re doing at Owasso with safety and security for our students,” Croft said.

For McAlester, most of the policies already set in place, such as clear bags and student IDS, were only preferred, but now, they are mandatory.

"We felt like with everything going on, we might as well do it now,” said Singleton.

Both districts have already been having conversations about increased security and more safety precautions, but after the shooting at Choctaw High and the gun found at Booker T., they are now putting their plans into action.

“Of course, over the last week, some things have popped up and so we decided to go ahead and push that policy out,” Croft said.

“Like anything else, when something happens, you’ve gotta react, you’ve gotta respond,” said Singleton.

Because safety isn't an afterthought to these districts - it's a priority.





Tulsa Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

Tulsa Public Schools says that they develop safety procedures for athletics events through close collaboration with experts and suggested best practices implemented by the NCAA.

In a release, the district says

• They have added safety procedures and technology for the 2023-24 school year.

• A clear bag policy was implemented as of August 1st, 2023.

• Weapons detection systems are also new this year.

• Additional security measures will be in place for upcoming games.

• They are asking that our students, families, and fans embrace the increased safety practices and report any unauthorized or suspicious activity.

Owasso Public Schools Institutes Clear Bag Policy

Owasso has instituted a clear bag policy for all Athletic Events.

McAlester Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

McAlester posted a list of procedures to its Facebook page on Monday including:

-No Re-entry

-Middle school and Elementary School students must have a parent/guardian or chaperone present at the event for the duration of the contest

-Students must wear school-provided badges

-Students and adults must sit in their designated areas

-No Loitering

-Follow clear bag policy, 1 bag per person ( Beginning September 5, 2023) -Bags for family care such as diaper bags are permitted

-Bags for approved medical equipment are permitted -No other bags/backpacks are permitted

Prohibited Items:

-Explosives, firearms or weapons

-Alcohol (in all forms)

-Bags, backpacks, fanny packs, and binocular cases (unless noted above) -Beach balls, footballs or any other sporting equipment

-Coolers, containers, ice chest

-Outside food or drink

-Laser pointers

-Pets (with the exception of registered service animals)

Union Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

• All secondary students must have a student ID to attend. No exceptions.

• Students in grades PK-8 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

• Middle school students with ID, may sit in the middle school student section but must sit with their parents if they are found to be loitering or running through the concourse.

Any student violating basic safety rules may be asked to

leave and potentially be prohibited from attending future events.

Collinsville Public Schools Safety Procedures for Athletic Events

Superintendent Jeremy Hogan issued the following statement about security after the incidents at Choctaw and Booker T Washington

"As I am sure you're aware, there were several incidents involving weapons at high school football games this past week. One tragically resulted in the loss of life of a high school student. While I have confidence in the safeguards we have in place, incidents such as these generate discussion and evaluation of practices and resources.

Currently, we staff at least a half dozen security personnel (SROS, CPD, and other LEOS) at varsity football games. We also have over a dozen school administrators on-site and multiple staff at every entry point. These practices will continue, and we will continually evaluate them just as we always do to determine if further steps are warranted.

It is also important to remember that an adult must accompany ALL students/children below 9th grade at ALL extracurricular activities, or they will be denied entry. This allows our administrators and security team to focus on more relevant security issues instead of allocating most of their time to unsupervised youth. It is also imperative that if you see something, say something! Attendance for our home games is typically well over a thousand people, so we do not always see or hear everything. And, please talk to your children about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious to a school administrator or law enforcement."





Muskogee Public Schools Safety Procedures for Athletic Events

Muskogee Public Schools is asking parents and fans to take a survey to help enhance safety at athletic events in addition to current procedures. Take the Survey HERE

Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall issued a statement about safety at games after recent events.

This weekend time stood still as we all watched the aftermath of tragic and frightening events that took place last week. I'm sure you share in my heartbreak of the fatal shooting that took place Friday night at Choctaw. A gun event in Tulsa at Booker T. Washington Friday night and multiple bomb threats to Union Public Schools last week have also heightened our awareness.





The safety and security of our students, employees, and fans remains our top priority. This morning I met with members of our administration to review our current emergency response plans. It is important to know that each school site is secured during the school day and district police actively patrol each site in the district daily. Additionally at home football games 11 law enforcement officers and more than 30 administrators work the entire game to monitor and patrol Rougher Village.





We will remain diligent in our efforts to ensure a safe and fun environment at our home games. We will continue to evaluate our procedures and are considering additional safety measures such as requiring students to show a valid student identification, requiring clear bags and a search of all bags, and the implementation of hand held metal detectors. Additional information regarding updated processes will be shared next week ahead of our upcoming home football game which is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 8.





Again, the safety and security of our students, employees, and fans remains our top priority.





Coweta Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, the practices below are in effect.

Follow clear/approved bag guidelines 1 bag per person bags for family care bags for approved medical equipment No other backpacks will be permitted There will be no re-entry upon leaving the gate Students in grades K-8th grade must be accompanied by an adult in order to attend. Dropping them off and leaving them unattended presents many challenges, and in the event of an emergency, even more so. Elementary and junior high students, absolutely no balls of any kind are to be brought to the game/field no electronic noise makers of any kind are allowed and will be confiscated by CPS.





Sand Springs Public Schools Safety Procedures For Athletic Events

At Sand Springs Public Schools, we are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees at athletics events. In light of recent incidents at schools across Oklahoma, we are implementing new security procedures for football games and other athletics events hosted at Sand Springs.

Effective immediately, the following security procedures will be enforced at all home games:

Student ID Required: Students in grades 6-12 will be required to present their school ID upon entry, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. This applies to both Sand Springs students and visiting students. Parent/Guardian Supervision: All students in grades PK-5 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Third-Party Students: If a student under 18 does not attend one of the two schools playing, that student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If that student is 18 or over, they are allowed to attend unaccompanied, and they will have the same expectations as any adult. Clear Bags Only: All attendees, including students, parents, staff, and visitors, can bring only clear bags to games. This policy will enable our security personnel to easily inspect the contents of bags and ensure that prohibited items are not brought onto the premises. Additional Staff: Games will have an increased presence of SSPS staff. The staff will wear highly visible uniforms so that they are easily identifiable in a crowd. Gate Security: Security personnel will be stationed at each entrance at the event. See Something, Say Something: Spectators are encouraged to speak out if they see or hear anything suspicious. Staff and security will be available nearby, and signs for the STOPIt Anonymous Reporting App will be placed throughout the stadium.





The procedures above are in addition to established rules, such as our dedicated middle school section, the prohibition of weapons and alcohol, etc.

Please know that these changes are not made lightly. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to make football games and athletics events as safe and secure as possible.