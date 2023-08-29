Tulsa Firefighters Take Advantage Of Abandoned Apartment Complex For Training

Before it's eventually torn down, Sunset Plaza Apartments will serve as a training ground for Tulsa firefighters.

By: News On 6

Firefighters often practice rescues in a controlled environment built by the department but the Tulsa Fire Department is taking advantage of an apartment complex that's soon to be demolished.

On the outside, the Sunset Plaza Apartments look abandoned but on the inside the walls are burned and the air is filled with smoke as firefighters train on how to respond to real-life situations.

Twenty-five firefighters showed up on Tuesday to put their skills to the test. They were split into teams of five and got to experience every part of the process.

"So five teams, each one has an assignment, and then each fire you rotate, so you're getting to do different assignments all day," said TFD Chief of Training Bryan Lloyd.

Lloyd said that even though they have one of the best training facilities in the nation, it's great to practice in these conditions.

"We don’t get to do this a lot, but it's invaluable when we get structures like this," he said.

Lloyd says training like this is great for new firefighters, but it's crucial for everyone to keep practicing.

The Tulsa Fire Department is going to continue controlled burn practices for the next month until the building is demolished. Tulsa Housing Authority will then decide how the property should be used next.