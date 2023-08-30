70-Year-Old Man Dies In Tulsa County Crash

A 70-year-old man is dead following a crash on Tuesday in Tulsa, authorities say.

By: News On 6

A 70-year-old man is dead following a crash on Tuesday in Tulsa, authorities say.

Bennie Conley was pronounced dead by hospital staff after the crash on N. Cincinnati Ave. and 123rd St. N. between Sperry and Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. when Conley was driving northbound, departed the roadway and struck a pole.



