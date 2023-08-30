Cooking Corner: Chèvre Cups

Stacey Jones from OSU Extension shared her recipe for Chèvre Cups Wednesday at noon.

By: News On 6

-

On Wednesday, Stacey Jones from OSU Extension joined News On 6 at Noon to make some Chèvre Cups.

For more recipes like this one CLICK HERE.

INGREDIENTS

· 12 sheets filo dough

· 2 tablespoons liquid honey

· 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves (plus extra sprigs for garnish)

· 6 tablespoons of melted butter

· 175 grams goat cheese* (3/4 cup) Feta cheese can be substituted for the goat cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat your oven to 375 F and spray a 12-muffin tin with cooking spray. Mix together your goat cheese, honey and thyme together in a bowl. Take 1 phyllo sheet and brush with melted butter. Put another sheet of phyllo on top of the first sheet repeating the step until there are 4 sheets of phyllo. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut the phyllo lengthways into 2 rectangles and cut the phyllo again horizontally. This will make 4 rectangles. Take the rectangle of phyllo dough and butter and put it into one of the muffin tins. Be careful when putting the phyllo dough into the tin to avoid tears. Next, get 1 tablespoon of the goat cheese mixture and carefully place it on top of the phyllo layers. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Wait 5 minutes for the filling to cool. Serve and enjoy!





Serves: 12

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Calories: 169

Total Fat: 10.9 gm

Saturated Fat: 6.7 g

Sodium: 202 mg

Carbohydrates: 13.1 g

Sugars: 3.1 g

Protein: 4.9 g



