Cooking Corner: Chèvre Cups

Wednesday, August 30th 2023, 2:09 pm
On Wednesday, Stacey Jones from OSU Extension joined News On 6 at Noon to make some Chèvre Cups.
For more recipes like this one CLICK HERE.
· 12 sheets filo dough
· 2 tablespoons liquid honey
· 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves (plus extra sprigs for garnish)
· 6 tablespoons of melted butter
· 175 grams goat cheese* (3/4 cup) Feta cheese can be substituted for the goat cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
Serves: 12
Nutritional analysis per serving:
Calories: 169
Total Fat: 10.9 gm
Saturated Fat: 6.7 g
Sodium: 202 mg
Carbohydrates: 13.1 g
Sugars: 3.1 g
Protein: 4.9 g
August 30th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
January 25th, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023