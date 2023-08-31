Mid-Del Schools Enhance Safety Measures For Football, Booker T. Fans Prepare

The Mid-Del Public Schools district says it's made a number of changes with everyone's safety in mind, and that starts with going through the district's new weapon detection system.

-

Booker T. Washington's football team and fans are getting ready to hit the road for Del City, which will play its first football game following Friday's at Choctaw, which ended in a deadly shooting.

The Mid-Del Public Schools district says it's made a number of changes with everyone's safety in mind, and that starts with going through the district's new weapon detection system.

Of course, all weapons are prohibited at the game. Everyone will have to pass through the district's new detection system, which is more than just a metal detector. The district says it can detect a concealed weapon based on its size, shape, and mass.

The district also has a clear bag policy in place, with an exception for approved medical equipment.

Middle and elementary school students are required to have a parent or guardian with them for the entire game.

As the visiting school, Booker T's students will be required to wear their student IDs at all times.

Mid-Del public schools also moved up the game against Booker T from Friday to Thursday so police can have extra officers on hand.

"When we have home games in Del City we will have extra officers on scene; there will be a noticed increased presence of officers at home football games in Del City," said Chief Loyd Berger of Del City PD. "I want the public to come out. I want them to enjoy themselves, but I want them to know they're safe too."

The district encourages everyone to get there extra early in order to pass through the security screening.

Kickoff is also earlier than usual, with the game starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Del City High School.