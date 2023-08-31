FC Tulsa Match To Be Held At University Of Tulsa Soccer Stadium

FC Tulsa will play on the campus of the University of Tulsa on September 3. If you want to stay in the comfort of your home on Sunday, you can watch the game live on the Tulsa CW at 8 p.m.

For the first time during the regular season, FC Tulsa will play on the campus of the University of Tulsa on September 3.

The team is hosting the defending league champs, San Antonio FC, Sunday night at the Golden Hurricane Soccer Stadium.

The gates open at 6. There will be a free concert from the King Cabbage Brass Band before kick off.

There are still a limited number of general admission tickets available.

