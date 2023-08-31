T.U. held a contest where fans could vote to re-name Captain Cane, which represented the university since 2009. We spoke with T.U. President Brad Carson who gave News On 6 the chance to learn about this new name.

By: News On 6

University Of Tulsa Reveals New Mascot Name; New Look To Be Unveiled At Game

-

The new name of the University of Tulsa Mascot has been revealed to News On 6.

The new name will be Gus-T! While we know what the mascot is now called, the look won't be unveiled until Thursday night.

T.U. held a contest where fans could vote to re-name Captain Cane, which represented the university since 2009.

Other options for a name were Gale, Herc, and Hurricane Hank.

We spoke with T.U. President Brad Carson who gave News On 6 the chance to learn about this new name.

"Tonight we're unveiling the new mascot and his name will be Gus-T. (It was a) very close vote. Gus-T was the fan favorite. So if they come about 15 minutes early before game time, they'll see the new mascot look which is the best of the past and a look to the future," Carson said.

The new mascot will officially be unveiled at Thursday's football home opener. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Chapman Stadium against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions.