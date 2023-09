Musicians Discuss Concert Happening At Maggie's Music Box In Jenks

Saxophonist Grady Nichols joined us along with musician Chris Rodriguez to talk about their concert happening Thursday night, Aug. 31, at Maggie's Music Box in Jenks.

By: News On 6

-

Saxophonist Grady Nichols brought along a special guest at 7 a.m. on the Tulsa CW.

Nichols joined us along with musician Chris Rodriguez to talk about their performance happening Thursday night.

Rodriguez has worked with musicians such as Kenny Loggins, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, and more.

Tickets are still available for the concert. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Maggie's Music Box in Jenks.