Thousands Of Rock Music Fans Arrive In Pryor For Rocklahoma

A rock music festival is attracting thousands of people to Pryor.

Rocklahoma started in 2007 and is often referred to as America's biggest Labor Day party. "This really has become a nationwide event celebrating Labor Day, and so if you go out into the campground, you will see RVs from every state," said festival organizer Chamie McCurry.

People can start camping on the grounds the week leading up to the 4-day rock music festival. Steven Hough packed a tent and drove up I-35 from San Marcos, Texas. "I came in Sunday," he said. "I was the fourteenth person to drive in, and I came for the headliner Pantera."

It is Hough's third Rocklahoma. "It is fun. A lot of wild and happy people out here, and they come up, drive up, scream 'Rocklahoma,' they are so enthusiastic," he added.

Pryor is a town of a little over 9,000 people, but during the festival, a crowd of about 60,000 is expected.

"It has become a second home to a lot of our fans, and they have made lifelong friends, and they just create unbelievable memories being here at this festival throughout the years," said McCurry.

The Rocklahoma lineup is a who's who of rock music. "We have Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Daughtry, the list just goes on and on and on," McCurry continued saying, "The music starts every day and plays for 12 hours straight."

She said that is what keeps fans coming back. "It is really rooted in the fans and the community and providing that space where they can really unplug and recharge over the weekend with great live music," McCurry said.

To see the full schedule, get information about the event, or purchase tickets, visit Rocklahoma's website HERE.