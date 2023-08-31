Tulsa Nonprofit Brings Grocery Store To Those In Need

Smith has worked on the RG mobile grocery store for nine years. He said food insecurity was a problem in his neighborhood, and it inspired him to make a difference.

For some, going to the grocery store isn't as simple as hopping in your car. "One of my customers coined the term 'the closest store to your door," said RG Foods Director Scott Smith.

That's why RG Foods has found a way to bring the groceries to the people. "Our real goal is to help change the food systems that are in place," Smith said.

Smith has worked on the RG mobile grocery store for nine years. He said food insecurity was a problem in his neighborhood, and it inspired him to make a difference. "A lot of my neighbors were having to catch the bus or pay people to drive them to the supermarket that something really needed to change," he said.

The mobile market offers a variety of food products. Smith said what sets them apart from others is their fresh and locally sourced produce.

"My customers' fruit and vegetable consumption has gone from maybe fifteen percent of their average monthly groceries to as high as sixty percent," he said.

The store accepts cash, food stamps, and double-up Oklahoma coupons, allowing customers to get twice as much produce. Smith said he's seen people's lives change with the coupons.

"Several of my customers have had their doctors ask them what are you doing differently because whatever it is, it's working," said Smith.

The store travels to several food deserts in the Tulsa area and is open for anybody to come shop. "So wherever there are a lot of people living in a dense area without access to services," he said.

Smith said while the mobile market is great, it's only a band-aid for a much larger problem. The non-profit hopes to see more supermarkets in neighborhoods throughout the community.

The mobile grocery store goes to several stops around Tulsa during the week. A link to their schedule can be found HERE.