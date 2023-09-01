Golden Hurricane Win Opener, 42-7, Over UAPB

Freshman Cardell Williams relieved sophomore Braylon Braxton and was nearly perfect, completing 13 of 14 passes for 233 yards and three TDs against the Golden Lions (0-1). Tulsa is 1-0 to open head coach Kevin Wilson's tenure with the Golden Hurricane.

By: News On 6

-

The University of Tulsa overcame a sluggish start and an injury to its starting quarterback to beat the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff 42-7 in the season opener for both teams on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Freshman Cardell Williams relieved sophomore Braylon Braxton and was nearly perfect, completing 13 of 14 passes for 233 yards and three TDs against the Golden Lions (0-1). Tulsa is 1-0 to open head coach Kevin Wilson's tenure with the Golden Hurricane.

Braxton injured his ankle and did not return to the game.

However, UAPB got on the board first with a 1-yard score from running back Michael Jamerson. That capped a 4-play, 18-yard drive to give the Golden Lions a 7-0 lead.

The visitors owned the first quarter, but Tulsa owned the rest of the game -- especially the second quarter, when TU scored 28 points. Williams ran three yards for a score to tie it up at 7-7, and then Williams went off for three touchdown passes, two to Marquis Shoulders.

Coach Wilson praised the offense but gushed over his defense.

"The defense weathered the storm. They did a great job," Wilson said.

Tulsa travels to Seattle next week to play the No. 10 Washington Huskies.