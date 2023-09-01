Cherokee Nation Holiday Begins In Tahlequah With Events All Weekend

The 2023 Cherokee Nation Holiday kicks off this weekend in Tahlequah. The holiday is held every Labor Day Weekend and marks the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution.

Friday, September 1st 2023, 9:13 am

By: News On 6


TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -

The Cherokee Nation Office of Veteran Affairs is hosting a lunch to honor veterans for the Cherokee Nation Holiday.

Veterans, widows, and widowers of veterans are invited to gather at the Sequoyah High School gym and can bring a plus one who is 18 years or older.

Principle Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior is set to give his State of the Nation address during the event on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m.

Events kick off Friday morning, Sept. 1, at 8:30 and run through Sunday, Sept. 3.

CLICK HERE to find the full list of events and activities.
