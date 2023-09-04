Tulsa Adult Hockey League Raises Money For Children Battling Cancer

Members of an adult hockey league in Tulsa are raising money to fight childhood cancer and even getting those kids involved on the ice.

-

Members of an adult hockey league in Tulsa are raising money to fight childhood cancer and even getting those kids involved on the ice.

Before the Gold As Ice hockey players skated back and forth for their Sunday scrimmage, they had a group of kids who took turns dropping the first puck.

These kids may not be on the ice but they're still part of the team. Their battle is beating cancer.

"Part of it is playing hockey, but it's really getting the hockey community involved with these kids and what they're going through, to be a support to them and to raise awareness," said Jessica Hopwood.

Hopwood is the team's vice president and her plan to show support for these kids is to get them involved.

An example of that is the kids' names on the back of the team's uniforms.

"I used to play on the team there in Wichita, and I wanted to replicate what they were doing here in Tulsa, to help the Tulsa kids as well," Hopwood said.

Bodie Bulera from Glenpool also suited up to take two penalty shots.

He's in remission after being diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma last year.

After taking part in a drug trial program, Bodie and his family got the best news just three months later.

"On May 18, 2022, which is our anniversary, we found out that he was in remission, so that was the best anniversary present that I think we could have asked for," Bodie's mother Jennifer said.

The Bulera's will be the first to say they're a hockey family, so getting to suit up was extra special.

"Bodie appreciated being a part of it, being able to be out on the ice, and show his talents that he has," Jennifer said.

Organizers with the Gold As Ice team in Tulsa hope to partner with the team up in Wichita to create a big event focused on getting more people familiar with childhood cancer and raising money for it.