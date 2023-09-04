Man Accused Of DUI After Driving Car Off Bridge In Jenks, Police Say

A man is accused of DUI after Jenks Police said he drove his car off of a bridge into Polecat Creek, then showed up to QuikTrip soaking wet.

Monday, September 4th 2023, 9:15 am



JENKS, Okla. -

A man is accused of DUI after Jenks Police said he drove his car off of a bridge into Polecat Creek, then showed up to QuikTrip soaking wet.

Police said when they showed up to QT and found the man, he told them he was looking for a friend.

Officers said they were trying to figure out why he was wet and later figured out he was driving along Elm.

During their investigation, officers said they looked off the bridge and saw the car.

The creek is about a 25 foot drop from the bridge, police said. There was so one else in the car and the man wasn’t injured, police said.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023