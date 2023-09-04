Cooking Corner: Panera's Jalapeno Bacon Mac And Cheese

Welcome to the Cooking Corner! We're happy to welcome back Casey Finau from Panera who showed us how to make Jalapeno Bacon Mac and Cheese.

Monday, September 4th 2023, 1:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Welcome to the Cooking Corner! We're happy to welcome back Casey Finau from Panera who showed us how to make Jalapeno Bacon Mac and Cheese.

FULL RECIPE:

Ingredients

4 slices thick-cut bacon, 1/2-inch cubes

2 jalapenos, seeded and cut to 1/4-inch diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup onion, 1/4-inch diced

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp cumin

1 pinch cayenne pepper

32 oz Panera Mac & Cheese

6 tbsp cream cheese

4 tbsp crispy fried onions

Directions

Heat a large saute pan on medium-high heat

Add bacon and cook until it begins to brown

Add garlic, jalapeno, and onions and saute until onions are translucent

Turn the heat down to medium

Add garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper; stir until all ingredients are combined

Add the Mac & Cheese and stir frequently until heated through

Using a small spoon, add the cream cheese in chunks and turn off the heat

Pour the contents of the saute pan into a bowl for serving or spoon directly on plates

Garnish with crispy fried onion topping
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2023

August 15th, 2023

May 8th, 2023

March 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023