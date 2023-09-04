Cooking Corner: Panera's Jalapeno Bacon Mac And Cheese

Monday, September 4th 2023, 1:02 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner! We're happy to welcome back Casey Finau from Panera who showed us how to make Jalapeno Bacon Mac and Cheese.
FULL RECIPE:
Ingredients
4 slices thick-cut bacon, 1/2-inch cubes
2 jalapenos, seeded and cut to 1/4-inch diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup onion, 1/4-inch diced
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp cumin
1 pinch cayenne pepper
32 oz Panera Mac & Cheese
6 tbsp cream cheese
4 tbsp crispy fried onions
Directions
Heat a large saute pan on medium-high heat
Add bacon and cook until it begins to brown
Add garlic, jalapeno, and onions and saute until onions are translucent
Turn the heat down to medium
Add garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper; stir until all ingredients are combined
Add the Mac & Cheese and stir frequently until heated through
Using a small spoon, add the cream cheese in chunks and turn off the heat
Pour the contents of the saute pan into a bowl for serving or spoon directly on plates
Garnish with crispy fried onion topping
