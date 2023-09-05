Man Accused Of Kidnapping Arrested After Standoff In Muskogee

Muskogee PD confirmed that he has warrants in New Mexico, and he brought the woman to Muskogee.

By: News On 6

A man faces kidnapping and domestic abuse charges after police say he kidnapped a woman from New Mexico and has been keeping her in Muskogee for the past two weeks.

They say the victim's father called asking for a welfare check after the victim called him asking for help.

Police arrived just before four and called out to the victim through an open door. After they got her to the station, they say they returned and searched the home for the suspect.

They say they found what was confirmed to be Victor Torres at around 7:15, hiding in an air conditioning duct in the attic.

Police say the suspect already had a warrant for aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping charges in New Mexico.

