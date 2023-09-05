24-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Outside Tulsa Apartment Complex Identified; Investigation Underway

The 24-year-old was found outside the Apache Manor apartments Monday night and police released his identity on Tuesday.

-

Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Apache and Harvard. Police say they were called to the Apache Manor apartments for "shots fired" around 11 p.m. Monday night and found Gregory Robinson dead next to a running car.

The first officers on the scene were a little confused when they found Robinson because they didn't see any blood or a gunshot wound. But the medical examiner later found a gunshot wound in the victim's armpit.

"They don't notice any wounds, any blood anywhere, just our victim down,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

After the medical examiner found the gunshot wound at the hospital, investigators spent the next several hours, into the morning, searching for evidence and surveillance video and talking with witnesses. Police say some of the witnesses told them they heard a shot fired sometime during the night.

"They don't know if it was some random drive-by, or maybe this guy was talking to somebody that they got into an argument or shooting with, we don't know for sure,” said Bean.

The Tulsa Police Homicide Unit has now investigated six homicides in just the last six weeks.

"That definitely puts a toll on them. When you get a whole lot of cases at one time, especially a homicide case, sometimes they can take a while. We know that. Unfortunately, some of these ones that came in back-to-back were pretty tough on us to do,” said Bean. "They work tirelessly until they find a way, find an avenue to go, or they get shut down, but they are working hard."

If you have any information about this case or any of the unsolved homicide investigations, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.