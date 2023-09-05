A $16.5 million general obligation bond would be used to build both a new police station and a new fire station in the City of Grove.

Grove Residents To Vote On Bond For New Police And Fire Stations

Voters in the city of Grove have a big decision to make in the September 12 election.

There is a $16.5 million public safety general obligation bond on the ballot that, if passed, would be used to build both a new police station and a new fire station.

This is the first attempt by the city to take a bond issue to the voters.

As discussions about a bond took place, the bond counsel advised Grove city council that a general obligation bond might be more feasible to get the idea passed than through sales tax.

"if you obligate that debt if this passed to a sales tax and you have those economic downturns, you’re obligated to that debt under those sales tax. And so then what are you left to do? You're left to cut services, you're left to cut personnel in those economic downturns," Police Chief Mark Morris said.

The idea to build new facilities came after discussions found remodeling current stations or even building one combined station would be more difficult or expensive to get approved, according to Chief Morris.

Morris said that if there were to be a catastrophic event such as a tornado that blew through and damaged a combined building, both the police and firefighters would be out of a building.

Morris also believes that when it comes to things like recruiting officers or firefighters, a city's facilities have an impact on the city's perception.

"They look at your hospital system, they look at your school system, and they look at your public safety. And perception a lot of times is reality and we’re in a building that was probably built sometime in the 40s or 50s. You know time has taken its toll on the building," Chief Morris said.

According to the City of Grove, the average tax impact would be less than a dollar per day based on the median price based on the average value of homes in Grove. The tax impact would also only affect those living inside city limits.

There are also property tax exemptions for seniors and disable veterans as well as homestead exemptions and property tax refunds.

Grove will be holding a final public meeting where residents can get their questions answered. This will take place at the Grove Community Center on September 7 at 7 p.m.