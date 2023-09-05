Firefighters Battle Fully-Involved Fire At House In Catoosa

Firefighters are working to determine what started a large house fire Tuesday morning in Catoosa.

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 6:13 am

By: News On 6


CATOOSA, Okla. -

Several fire departments responded to the scene along Sleepy Hollow, which is near Pine and 177th East Avenue.

Neighbors initially called it in as a roof on fire. Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

At this time, there is no report of injuries and it does not appear that anyone was at home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
