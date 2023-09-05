Oklahoma's Own Kristin Chenoweth Shares Photos From Recent Wedding

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 9:03 am
Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth shared photos from her recent wedding to musician Josh Bryant.
Chenoweth posted photos on her social media pages, with the caption reading, "My forever - 9.2.2023."
The Tony-award winning actress got married on September 2 in Dallas. Chenoweth first met Bryant in 2016.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
