New Mexico Company Revives Former Muskogee Metal Fabricators Business

JKLM, LLC is taking ownership of the former Muskogee Metal Fabricators business, which had 70 years of expertise in manufacturing commercial tanks before closing.

A New Mexico-based company is choosing Muskogee for expansion and is reviving a once-popular business.

Port Muskogee and the City of Muskogee helped support this investment to relaunch it into the community.

Heather McDowell, Economic Development Director for Port Muskogee, said the decision to invest in Muskogee was driven by the region's centralized location in the United States, access to skilled welders, and local support.

Muskogee Metal Fabricators makes commercial tanks, and they were able to retain their current staff as well as provide more jobs.

McDowell said the expansion will lead to the creation of at least 22 new jobs over the next three years, offering an average annual salary of $52,000, which exceeds Muskogee’s average annual salary.

"We'll have a great relationship with all of our local educational institutions that work with welders. It's a win-win when we can grow our own and train this skilled workforce in Muskogee and then they get to stay in Muskogee and work. We consider that a win," McDowell said.

"We are grateful for their confidence in Muskogee's future and their dedication to driving economic prosperity in our city," Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said in a statement.