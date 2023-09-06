Ryan Walters, OSDE Announce Partnership With Conservative Media Nonprofit PragerU

The department says PragerU's "kids" division will provide "educational, entertaining, pro-American" content for Oklahoma students and teachers.

By: News 9, News On 6

The State Department of Education is launching a partnership with conservative media nonprofit PragerU.

The department says PragerU's "kids" division will provide "educational, entertaining, pro-American" content for Oklahoma students and teachers.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high-quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students. We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students.”

The OSDE made the announcement Tuesday morning.

