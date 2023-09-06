Ryan Walters, OSDE Announce Partnership With Conservative Media Nonprofit PragerU

The department says PragerU's "kids" division will provide "educational, entertaining, pro-American" content for Oklahoma students and teachers.

Wednesday, September 6th 2023, 8:12 am

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The State Department of Education is launching a partnership with conservative media nonprofit PragerU.

The department says PragerU's "kids" division will provide "educational, entertaining, pro-American" content for Oklahoma students and teachers.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with PragerU,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters. “This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high-quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students. We will work together to find ways for PragerU to create content that will enrich the education of Oklahoma students.”

The OSDE made the announcement Tuesday morning.

To learn more about PragerU kids, CLICK HERE.

Additional information can be found HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 6th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023