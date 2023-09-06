42-Year-Old Man Drowns In Pine Creek Lake In McCurtain County

Markam Perkins, 42, of Kellyville, Texas, never resurfaced after entering the water to help a child who fell off a tube, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

By: News On 6

A Texas man drowned on Pine Creek Lake in McCurtain County on Sunday, authorities say.

Markam Perkins, 42, of Kellyville, Texas, never resurfaced after entering the water to help a child who fell off a tube, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

OHP says the boat Perkins was in was pulling two kids, a two-year-old and a 13-year-old, on a tube when a storm approached and waves began to white cap.

Troopers report that the two-year-old was knocked off and Perkins the waves carried the boat away. OHP says Perkins struggled and never resurfaced.

His body was recovered in approximately 46 feet of water at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, OHP says.

No other injuries were reported.