Suicide Prevention Month: Prevention & Treatment For Self-Harm Behaviors In Teenagers

September is Suicide Prevention Month and Dr. Wittrock discussed the signs to look for in teenagers as a parent and ways to speak with them to help.

By: News On 6

The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine.

﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.﻿



