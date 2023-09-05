Breaking Down Myths & Stigmas Surrounding Suicide For Suicide Prevention Month

Dr. Stevan Lahr from Family and Children Services joined News On 6 to discuss some of the myths surrounding suicide.

By: News On 6

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and recent data shows death by suicide increased in 2020. Dr. Stevan Lahr from Family and Children Services joined News On 6 to discuss some of the myths surrounding suicide.

﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.﻿







