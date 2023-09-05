Breaking Down Myths & Stigmas Surrounding Suicide For Suicide Prevention Month

Dr. Stevan Lahr from Family and Children Services joined News On 6 to discuss some of the myths surrounding suicide.

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 4:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and recent data shows death by suicide increased in 2020. Dr. Stevan Lahr from Family and Children Services joined News On 6 to discuss some of the myths surrounding suicide.

----

﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt. 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.﻿
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 5th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

September 6th, 2023