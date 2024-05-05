E. Coli Found In Hominy Drinking Water, Boil Order Issued

A boil order is in effect for the town of Hominy after E. coli was discovered in the drinking water.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said residents should only drink water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute.

That also goes for preparing food and ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and bathing infants.

The DEQ said users will be notified when water is considered safe for human consumption.

Hominy Public Schools will be in distance learning on May 6, 2024, due to the contamination.

The district said it hopes to return to the classroom on Tuesday.

