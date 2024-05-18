Big Ride Returns To Tulsa, Featuring Local Artists

A one-day outdoor music festival is coming back to Tulsa as a big after party following the iconic Tulsa Tough cycling event in less than a month.

By: News On 6

-

A one-day outdoor music festival is coming back to Tulsa as a big after party following the iconic Tulsa Tough cycling event in less than a month.

Flywheel is bringing back Big Ride, and it's expected to draw a big crowd.

Scott Carr and Phil Kaiser with Flywheel joined News On 6 to discuss the upcoming event.

“Flywheel is a nonprofit through the Tulsa Community Foundation, and our vision is to look at things around Tulsa that Tulsa already does great and to bring them into a better spotlight,” Carr said.

Big Ride is an after party for the Tulsa Tough biking event. This year they will have a drone show along with performers.

“It's gonna be just an amazing kind of rave-like dance party going on until midnight, and it's right up the street from where the races are going to be,” Kaiser said.