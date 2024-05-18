Big Ride Returns To Tulsa, Featuring Local Artists

Saturday, May 18th 2024, 12:40 pm
A one-day outdoor music festival is coming back to Tulsa as a big after party following the iconic Tulsa Tough cycling event in less than a month.
Flywheel is bringing back Big Ride, and it's expected to draw a big crowd.
Scott Carr and Phil Kaiser with Flywheel joined News On 6 to discuss the upcoming event.
“Flywheel is a nonprofit through the Tulsa Community Foundation, and our vision is to look at things around Tulsa that Tulsa already does great and to bring them into a better spotlight,” Carr said.
Big Ride is an after party for the Tulsa Tough biking event. This year they will have a drone show along with performers.
“It's gonna be just an amazing kind of rave-like dance party going on until midnight, and it's right up the street from where the races are going to be,” Kaiser said.
May 18th, 2024
May 19th, 2024
May 19th, 2024