Communities Helping To Bring Awareness To Suicide Prevention With A Car Show

September is national suicide prevention awareness month. That's why some communities came together with events that take away the stigma surrounding suicide.

Organizers of the Suicide Awareness Car, Truck, and Bike Show said whether life is up, down, or sideways, it can be tough, but so are you, so choose life.

"We matter because we all do and every life is valuable and important," said Michele Magalassi, founder of the Magalassi Foundation.

Event organizer Tara Newby has lost five family members to suicide. She said going through those experiences inspired her to help others. "Those that have been touched by suicide, either they've lost a family member or a friend, or they've had ideations themselves that they would come here and just be around us," Newby said.

She partnered with Michele Magalassi, a mother who lost her son in 2004, to raise money for suicide prevention awareness. Together, they hope to make the topic easier to talk about to prevent it. "It almost opens the door that they can talk about it, they can tell someone, and they can feel comfortable telling someone that they're struggling," Magalassi said.

Hundreds of cars are expected at the show. One car enthusiast said he participates to encourage people to keep their hope. "So many people have lost hope, there's no reason to lose hope. We've got Jesus, he's the hope," said Timothy Borgne, one of this year's judges.

The people who come here want that hope to be contagious. It's easy to talk about cars, they want it to be just as easy to talk about saving lives.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there is help available. You can call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also send a text to the Crisis Text line by texting HOME to 741741.