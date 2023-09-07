Nonprofit Hosts First Fundraiser To Tee Off Against Cancer

The community is invited to take the Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore on Saturday to tee off against cancer.

A new nonprofit in northeastern Oklahoma is helping cancer patients with the unexpected burdens of care.

"You never know how much other people mean to you until you get in this position," said Teresa Wiehe.

Teresa was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer last February.

"For that kind of breast cancer, it's a very small percentage, and it's a gene mutation, so pretty much something that you're born with that just switches at any moment," said Teresa.

She was referred to Northeastern Oklahoma Cancer Institute in Claremore for treatment.

"Working in a radiation oncology center, we saw the unexpected burden associated with cancer treatment, and patients in Northeastern Oklahoma are having to drive upward of 100 miles to receive cancer treatment," said Denise Rhames with the Northeastern Oklahoma Cancer Network.

The clinic noticed a trend in patients missing appointments and started asking questions.

"We were finding that patients were not able to afford gas to get to their treatments, so we wanted to help," said Denise.

“For me, I'm kind of a private person, so I never really reached out for help, but they could tell that I was struggling one day, and I just opened up, and there they were to lift me up," Teresa.

Northeastern Oklahoma Cancer Network was founded in June to provide gift cards for transportation and groceries to cancer patients undergoing treatment in Rogers and Mayes counties.

"We know that providing a gas card isn't going to relieve all of the financial burdens, but if we can help fill up their gas tank or put groceries in their pantry, every little bit will help," said Denise.

You can find more information by going to their website HERE.