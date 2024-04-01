Nathan Hale High School To Hold Flea Market To Raise Money For School Supplies

Nathan Hale Middle School is recruiting vendors for A flea market this weekend and the proceeds will provide school supplies for students and plan a school dance.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 5:30 pm

By: News On 6


Nathan Hale Middle School is recruiting vendors for a flea market this weekend.

The proceeds will help students receive school supplies and plan a school dance. Christina Green, the Parent Involvement Facilitator, produced the idea for the flea market three years ago.

"The purpose of it is so it goes back towards our kids,” Green said. “We want to make sure that when they leave at the end of the year they have something to remember that is positive and fun."

There are currently 30 vendors signed up, but Green and the other organizers hope 30 more will sign up.

"Students can come in and we can make sure they have school supplies, we can make sure that if they have physical needs, clothing needs that they can get what they need,” Keith Carter, the interim principal, said

The flea market is this Saturday. Doors open at 8 am and will close at 1 pm.

To become a vendor, you can reach Christina Green at 918-746-9272.
