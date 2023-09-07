Tulsa Police are searching for a driver who they say ran away after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole near Pine and Harvard.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Search For Person Who Crashed Pickup Into Utility Pole, Fled Scene

The driver was going east on Pine when they lost control and hit the pole, snapping it in two places, police said.

Police said the driver then ran off after the crash.

PSO is now on scene working to get the utility pole repaired.

