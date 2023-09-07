Tracie Chandler, CEO of the Phoenix Development Council, said after the space is complete, it will serve as a pop up for small businesses, live music, performances, community workshops, and more.

Tulsa’s Phoenix District To Launch Community Space With Help From Better Block Foundation

An international design nonprofit called Better Block is working with local organizations for an urban reimagination project in Tulsa's Phoenix District.

The Better Block Foundation has partnered with The Phoenix Development Council, George Kaiser Family Foundation, and the City of Tulsa's Vibrant Neighborhoods Partnership.

The plan is to make a stretch of 36th Street North a more vibrant place to live, work, and gather. Volunteers have been working hard to build the vendor stalls.

The nonprofit said its goal is to educate, equip, and empower communities and their leaders to reshape and reactivate built environments.

“We do this because we’re trying to create a place for the community. Usually, communities don’t have a place to go to or even a space to start their businesses, so we create that low barrier entry for local business to pop up," said Azael Alvarez, Better Block’s Project Manager.

Tracie Chandler, CEO of the Phoenix Development Council, said after the space is complete, it will serve as a pop up for small businesses, live music, performances, community workshops, and more.

Chandler said they are excited to launch the space.

“The purpose for doing this is to showcase what this area can look like. What we want in this community is to be able to have all of the amenities that we need in order to get our needs met, so we don’t have to drive across town or out of the city,” Chandler said.

There is space for 14 vendors on opening night Friday and on Saturday. Anyone can apply to be a vendor.

