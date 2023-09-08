Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested In Craig County

Zach Bryan was arrested in Craig County earlier Thursday on a misdemeanor complaint of obstruction of an investigation.

A country music star from Oklahoma was arrested in his home state, authorities confirmed Thursday night.

Zach Bryan was arrested in Craig County earlier Thursday on a misdemeanor complaint of obstruction of an investigation.

Bryan was arrested in Vinita and was booked into the Craig County Sheriff's Office.

The 27-year-old from Oologah recently won the Academy of Country Music Award for 'New Male Artist Of The Year.'

Authorities confirmed that Bryan had since bonded out of jail.

Zach Bryan responded to the arrest on his Instagram:

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.





