Experts Estimate Gas Prices Will Rise Across Oklahoma

If you're needing to fill up this morning in the Tulsa metro, expect to pay more. Gas experts estimate prices will go up 50 cents to $1.00.

By: News On 6

Gas experts estimate prices will go up 50 cents to $1.00 over the next several days.

The cause of the hike is uncertain, but sources said a refinery outage could be involved.

In some places, prices are at $3.79 a gallon on Friday, up nearly 30 cents since Thursday.

“The details on the outage generally lag the response we see in wholesale gasoline prices, due to the nature of these situations. A refinery that goes down has contractual obligations to supply certain volumes of gasoline to stations. If an unexpected outage happens, the refinery that goes down suddenly may not have enough supply to meet its obligations and has to find another refinery to buy from. This can push prices up considerably, as a refinery could be a very large buyer. Adding in that we’re just a week away from the switch to cheaper winter gasoline, we have a very large, but temporary squeeze in the market,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.