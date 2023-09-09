QuikTrip Employees Volunteer To Improve The Village At New Leaf

Tulsa Area United Way QuikTrip is helping make improvements to The Village at a New Leaf.

Saturday, September 9th 2023, 9:48 am

By: News On 6


As part of the Tulsa Area United Way QuikTrip is helping make improvements to The Village at a New Leaf.

The United Way says this is just another example of QuikTrip employees giving back to the community.

QuikTrip says 180 employees volunteered yesterday and another 100 will volunteer next week.

The United Way says more than 3,800 people overall have volunteered for the day of caring.
