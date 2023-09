63-year-old Steven Hitt was found safe after being missing since Thursday, Tulsa Police say.

Tulsa Police Ask For Help In Search For Missing Man

A missing man who was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 7 has been found safe, police say.

Steven Hitt, 63, was found safe on Monday four days after last being seen, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

