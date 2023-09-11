Several Animal Rescues To Attend Woofstock Adoption Event In Jenks

Woofstock 2023 is Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks. More than 30 animal rescues will be at this year's adoption event hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

Grab your tie-dye and get ready for Oklahoma's grooviest pet adoption event!

Woofstock 2023 is Saturday, Sept. 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks.

It is the 18th year the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) has put on the event. OAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes the humane treatment of animals and helps educate people on how to care for their pets.

More than 30 animal rescues and shelters will be at this year's Woofstock with adoptable pets. The event also features music, entertainment, pet-related vendors, and a kid's zone with activities, face painting, and balloon animals. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their animals, but dogs should be on a non-retractable leash.

OAA is also offering $10 microchipping and $5 ID tags. However, anyone who adopts an animal will get those services for free along with a goodie bag.

Board member and volunteer, Jan Sullivan, said the event helps provide some much-needed relief to area rescues and shelters.

"There is a huge pet overpopulation problem, and it has gotten worse," she continued saying, "There are a lot of dogs on the street, so the more we get out the more we can save. It is important for all the rescues, it is very important for us, and important to get the word out on how to take care of your animals."

