2nd Victim Of Muskogee Homicides Identified; Investigations Ongoing

Police say 16-year-old Coriyon Brown was found near Hayes Street on Thursday just after 4 a.m.

By: News On 6

The second victim involved in a pair of homicides in Muskogee last week has been identified by police.

Coriyon Brown, 16, was found dead on Hayes Street early Thursday morning, according to the Muskogee Police Department.

MPD earlier identified James McNac III, 18, as the first victim on Thursday. He was found near 1600 Center Lane just after midnight after police responded to a shooting call. He died at the hospital, police say.

The Muskogee Police Department said on Thursday that officers responded to two separate calls about four hours apart where the two victims were found.

MPD said at the time it was unclear if the two incidents were related.

Both of the homicides are ongoing investigations, MPD says. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS to report information anonymously.