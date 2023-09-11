3 Cowboy Takeaways: Late Rally Pushes OSU past Arizona State 27-15

OSU's trio of quarterbacks combined to go 22/32 for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 16-yard go-ahead touchdown to Brennan Presley to seal the 27-15 win over Arizona State.

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

A late-night trip to Arizona for a matchup with the Sun Devils under the lights of scorching Mountain America Stadium on Saturday proved to be a battle for Coach Gundy and the Cowboys.

OSU's trio of quarterbacks combined to go 22/32 for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 16-yard go-ahead touchdown to Brennan Presley to seal the 27-15 win over Arizona State.

"Got behind on the road, came out and found a way to win," said head coach Mike Gundy during the postgame press conference early Sunday morning in Tempe.

Kickoff was at 7:30 p.m. local time in Arizona and it was one of the hottest games in ASU history, 104 degrees, OSU Athletics says.

The matchup was one of two previewing a future Big 12 conference game starting in 2024, joining Baylor-Utah.

"I welcomed him (ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham) to the league, told him I was excited for Arizona State to be a part of the Big 12 conference... not looking forward to playing his quarterback (Jaden Rashada) for three more years," Coach Gundy said.

OSU and Utah came out victorious in those Big 12 previews. Now, on to the takeaways.

First Takeaway: Bowman Starts, Gundy Fills In, Rangel Closes

Last week against C. Arkansas, Rangel was the starter, Bowman filled in and Gundy sealed the victory for Oklahoma State. A pattern is starting to emerge for this three-QB system in Stillwater.

"We just rotate them through... just like in Kindergarten, single file," said head coach Mike Gundy.

It's a system that Cowboys fans should expect for at least one more game before conference play starts. OSU takes on South Alabama next week.

"Just watching them play I thought they all played pretty good," coach said.

Statistically, it was the Michigan transfer who may have gained some ground this week.

In his first start as a Cowboy, Bowman went 11/16 with 113 yards, nearly double the yardage as his counterparts but with more throwing opportunities. When he exited the game in the 2nd quarter after leading OSU to a touchdown, it was 7-7.

Then Rangel stepped in, leading OSU on a drive that ended with three points before going into halftime down 15-10. Gundy started the second half and after a missed field goal in a two-point game, Coach Gundy turned back to Rangel in the fourth quarter, leaving Bowman on the bench.

Rangel executed a touchdown drive that helped put Arizona State to bed. He finished 6/9 for 46 yards and a touchdown. Gundy went 5/7 for 32 yards with 1 touchdown.

For getting the majority of the passing workload on Saturday, it's interesting that Bowman didn't get the chance to lead the team in the fourth quarter. Without saying it, Coach Gundy may be showing signs on how the competition is going and who has the best shot at being the starter.

Second Takeaway: "Play the Sticks"

An emphasis on fourth-down stops may have been the difference maker for Oklahoma State on Saturday.

In a game that saw the Cowboys down 15-10 at the half and clinging to a one-possession lead late in the fourth quarter, turnover on downs played a huge part in leaving Arizona 2-0.

"We've worked on fourth downs more than anybody in the country," said Coach Gundy. "Play the sticks, we practiced it 20 times more than we have in my 19 years as head coach."

Gundy said teams nowadays are more likely to try and convert on fourth down instead of punting and that in practice this summer and fall, the emphasis on playing the sticks in those situations makes a difference for the defense.

"Be aware, if we don't practice 4th & 6, they don't defend 4th & 6," Coach Gundy said.

Did it work? Sure seems like it. Rashada and Arizona State attempted five fourth-down conversions and only picked up a first down on one.

Third downs could use some improvement, but 6/14 is manageable for Nardo's defense. Oklahoma State only gave up 15 first downs to the Sun Devils and picked up 16 of their own. OSU did not attempt to convert a fourth down.

Third Takeaway: Room For Improvement With A Winnable Schedule

Arizona State is certainly a step up in competition from week 1 against C. Arkansas and OSU looked the part.

A stifling defense kept electric true freshman QB Rashada in check, was strong against the run game with several tackles for loss and even added on three sacks with an interception.

Led by sophomore linebacker Nickolas Martin, who had five solo tackles against ASU and Lyrik Rawls, the safety who intercepted Rashada, the Cowboys' defense looks to anchor the team as the search for a starting quarterback continues.

OSU has another winnable matchup with South Alabama next week before traveling to face a struggling Iowa State team on Sept. 23. After a battle with currently-ranked Kansas St. in October, OSU plays Kansas, West Virginia and Cincinnati before the final Bedlam matchup in Stillwater.

It's a schedule that OSU could capitalize on and if everything goes well, a 7-1 or 6-2 team could be hosting the Sooners come Nov. 4.

But, for now, it's on to South Alabama.

OSU takes the field at 6 p.m. in Stillwater on Sept. 16.