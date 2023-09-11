Life Senior Services 'Give 5' Program Keeps Members Active, Healthy

Give 5 is an innovative "civic match-making" program designed to connect Tulsa area residents aged 55 or better with meaningful volunteer opportunities, according to the Life Senior Services website.

By: News On 6

One of the most important things people can do to stay healthy as they age is to stay active and get involved in their community.

One of the groups helping make that happen is Life Senior Services and its Give 5 program.

On Monday, Eileen Bradshaw joined the noon newscast to talk about the fun and importance of the program.