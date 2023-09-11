Tulsa Man To Spend 40 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Manslaughter Charge

Police say Johnny Clark shot and killed Camron Roesner at an apartment complex near W. 61st and Union in January 2022.

Monday, September 11th 2023, 5:11 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man pled guilty to shooting and killing another man in January 2022.

Johnny Clark will spend 40 years in prison for manslaughter, robbery with a weapon and having a gun as a felon.

Police say Clark shot Camron Roesner, 29, in the stomach at an apartment complex near W. 61st and Union.

They say Roesner found Clark going through his belongings and they got in a fight before Clark shot him.

Police say Roesner died on the scene and Clark ran away before officers arrested him a few hours later.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 11th, 2023

September 6th, 2023

August 30th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 12th, 2023

September 12th, 2023

September 12th, 2023

September 12th, 2023